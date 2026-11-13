Englewood Cliffs is buzzing with big-name brands right now. If you’re in sales or marketing, there are some strong options here with global companies.

Employer: Ferrari

Ferrari Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time, Senior level

Salary: Not listed

Lead retail marketing for Ferrari North America, turning regional marketing plans into real action at dealerships. This role owns retail campaigns, prospecting partnerships, and cross-team coordination, with a focus on luxury clients and high-impact brand experiences.

Employer: LG CNS America, Inc (LG Electronics Home Appliance division)

(LG Electronics Home Appliance division) Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, contract-to-perm

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Support national account sales while keeping projects and pricing on track for a major tech brand. You’ll handle claims, quotes, CRM updates, and cross-team problem solving, with perks like complimentary lunch on-site and LG product discounts.

Employer: HSAD North America

Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own client relationships and project delivery for integrated marketing campaigns. This role blends account management and project management, from scoping and budgets to timelines and post-campaign reviews.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big brands often open doors to more roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.