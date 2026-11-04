👔 Englewood Cliffs Executive Roles with Multiple Openings

Englewood Cliffs is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who know how to drive growth and manage change.

Below are a couple of standout Executive & Management openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Versant Media (CNBC / Jim Cramer Investing Club)

Versant Media (CNBC / Jim Cramer Investing Club) Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Versant notes pay is based on skills, experience, and location)

Lead the Jim Cramer Investing Club, one of CNBC’s key premium subscription businesses. You’ll own strategy, growth, member experience, and financial performance, working closely with Jim Cramer to grow membership, launch new products and events, and drive revenue across a highly engaged investor community.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: General Manager, Investing Club (Indeed)

Employer: LG Electronics

Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$185,000 USD (recruiting range)

High-impact role leading AI-driven business innovation and change management at a global tech brand. You’ll redesign workflows around AI, guide leaders through digital transformation, translate business needs into technical requirements, and help teams adopt new tools—with strong pay and a robust benefits package for full-time employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.