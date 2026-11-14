A phone with the Google Gemini logo in front of a Google logo backdrop. Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Finding the right AI search engine can be tricky. Google's most prominent AI tool is Gemini, an AI assistant designed to deliver informative, concise answers while helping with daily workflows. It's not the most feature-rich chatbot, yet its integration with Google's own apps and ecosystems makes it a strong competitor to Claude and ChatGPT. It's an powerful tool when used properly, and making it work well starts with optimizing Gemini.

Google Gemini offers a convenient way to answer basic search questions and research a range of topics, and it can be a particularly useful companion to Google's search engine and products. That starts with integrating Gemini with your apps. You can connect your most-used apps to Gemini directly under the customization menu in the Gemini menu. We highly recommend doing this to let Gemini streamline any workflows you have.

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How to prompt Gemini more effectively

Prompts are the cornerstone of optimizing any AI assistant, and Google Gemini is no exception. Standard prompt advice applies here: prompts with specific, detailed instructions and added context will perform much better than generic ones. Remember that AI is malleable, including its personality and the way it delivers information. To prompt with Gemini effectively, specify its role in the conversation. Is it a close friend, a mentor or a professional in a given industry? If you struggle to come up with ideas, set restrictions. Limiting sources and presentation methods is a great way to quickly tailor Gemini to your needs.

You can also shape Gemini's responses through skills, prompts that can be saved and run with a simple slash command. You can find skills listed in the customization menu. Google offers a few premade skills by default, but you can create your own and execute them as you see fit. We recommend creating a skill for different roles you need Gemini to fulfill. Once you're done, you can simply type the command to tailor Gemini without having to swap tabs.

Tips for using Google Gemini

Gemini's responses have a few chat parameters you can use. When starting a chat with Gemini, you can click the plus icon near the chat bar to display various settings. The first few options allow you to upload documents or images, but the more impactful options are at the bottom: deep research and guided learning. Deep research tailors Gemini to act as an authority in the space, requiring it to find multiple sources on a given topic before responding. This can be a great way to get detailed responses about niche topics you'd struggle to search elsewhere. Guided learning is tailored as a study guide for those learning a new subject.

Since AI algorithms are constantly evolving, Gemini likely isn't the only chatbot you're using. Google is well aware of this and allows you to import chat history from other AI chatbots to Gemini. Export your chat data from your other chatbots, then enter the settings menu for Gemini to import that data. This will help tailor Gemini's output and give it a starting memory to draw from.

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