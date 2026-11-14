Honor Magic8 Pro and Magic9 Pro Max shown side by side. Honor / Engadget - Husain Parvez

If you were waiting for an Honor Magic9 Pro, you can stop. Honor hasn't announced one.

Instead, Honor's 2026 lineup tops out at the Magic9 Pro Max, with the Magic9 and Magic9 Super Edition sitting below it. It's a bit messier than the typical year-over-year Pro refresh, but the new flagship does give us a pretty good idea of where Honor allocated its upgrade budget.

The major changes are obvious: a 200MP main camera, enhanced ARRI video capabilities, a 8,800mAh battery and Qualcomm's 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Honor is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer (and yes, the Huawei tie-in does still come up), but Huawei sold the Honor business in 2020 and stated it would retain no stake or management role in the company thereafter.

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The main camera, not the telephoto, is the real upgrade

Rear camera array of the green Honor Magic9 Pro Max with ARRI branding. Honor

While the camera bump may be shouting "more megapixels," the interesting part is where Honor put them.

The Magic8 Pro featured a 50MP 1/1.3-inch primary camera, a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Magic9 Pro Max swaps that main camera for a 200MP 1/1.28-inch sensor and retains a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera, although Honor lists 3.5x optical zoom instead of 3.7x. Stabilization on the main and telephoto cameras also improves from Honor's CIPA 6.5 rating to CIPA 8.0.

So the dual-200MP setup is more dramatic than the generational change. The Magic8 Pro already has a 200MP telephoto. The larger upgrade is the new main sensor, which is complemented by improved stabilization and Honor's own imaging chip, the H1. And no, 200MP does not necessarily translate to higher quality photos.

Honor's real ambition lies in video. Through its ARRI partnership, the Magic9 Pro Max features LogC3 recording, ARRI Wide Gamut 3 and 10-bit capture, plus 14 preset ARRI Looks and 87 predefined color gradings. ARRI Cinema Mode tops out at 4K 60fps, giving people who color-grade footage more to work with than a cinematic filter and a dramatic name.

The phone could "introduce up-and-coming cinematographers to the ARRI brand ... [b]y giving them access to ARRI Image Science," said David Bermbach, chief product officer at ARRI. Honor leans into that creator angle with an optional Photography Master Kit containing 200mm- and 500mm-equivalent teleconverters, an imaging grip and other accessories.

That's more than putting another camera company's logo on the back. Oppo and Vivo are already pushing 200MP sensors, teleconverters and increasingly elaborate imaging systems on their own flagships, so Honor needs something besides a megapixel arms race to stand out.

The battery is much bigger, with a few catches

Honor Magic9 Pro Max in Moss Green, Shadow Black and Glacier Silver during Honor's launch presentation. Honor

For comparison, the Magic8 Pro is equipped with a 7,200mAh battery, 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, based on the Chinese specifications (Honor varies battery specs by market). That's raised to 8,800mAh, or about 22 percent more capacity, with the Magic9 Pro Max, but wired charging is limited to 100W. Wireless charging is still 80W, and the wireless charger is sold separately.

The battery also carries some luggage. The Magic9 Pro Max is slightly heavier than the Magic8 Pro at 233 grams, and the display is slightly larger at 6.8 inches compared to 6.71 inches. It also introduces MagicOS 11, built on Android 17, with file transfers across supported iPhones, Macs, Android devices and Windows PCs. Honor Connect is required for iOS, macOS and Windows transfers.

Honor has not confirmed if the international variants will be equipped with the 8,800mAh battery. That 8,800mAh figure shouldn't be assumed for other markets, as the Magic8 Pro in the United Kingdom has a 6,270mAh battery, while China's version has a 7,200mAh battery.

The company hasn't even confirmed a US release, so anyone who's considered importing it would have to check network-band support, warranty coverage and regional software differences rather than assume it will act like a locally bought Galaxy or Pixel. The Magic9 Pro Max starts at 6,499 yuan in China (the equivalent of about $974).

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