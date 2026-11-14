The exterior display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is slightly open and standing on its side. Sam Rutherford for Engadget

One of the purported benefits of AI tools stretching their tentacles across our phones is that they can pull together disparate information from a swathe of apps and services. Apple does that with Siri AI, as does Google on Android. Samsung appears to be getting in on the action with a Galaxy AI-powered app that's expected to arrive as part of One UI 9.5.

The Memory app is said to work in similar fashion to Google's Pixel Screenshots (or Samsung's Collection app, which is only available in the Chinese market). It's essentially a searchable, personal archive of your activity on your device. Onboarding screens unearthed by SamMobile indicate that Memory can pull things like screenshots, voice notes, links and text together.

Memory is said to use AI to generate titles, content summaries and tags, as well as to collate related nuggets into collections and provide context. In addition, the app can reportedly detect a webpage in a screenshot and grab the link for you. It seems that you'll be able to reorganize and delete items, change titles that the AI generates, mark a piece of content as a favorite and so on.

By the sound of things, you'll be able to manually add items to Memory. For instance, it seems that there'll be a way to import content from any other app via the share sheet. Pasting links and text into Memory appears to be an option, and it looks like you'll be able to record voice notes directly there too.

According to screenshots that SamMobile shared, it appears that there's an option to handle Memory's AI processing duties entirely on your device. It also seems that you can disable Memory if you're not interested in using it (as it stands, it's unclear if the app is opt-in or opt-out).

If you are on board with the idea, though, you might be able to try Memory within the next few weeks. A beta for One UI 9.5 is expected to arrive soon — the One UI 8.5 beta emerged in early December 2025. It's likely that the full version of One UI 9.5 will go live when the Galaxy S27 lineup debuts, which will probably be in early 2027.

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