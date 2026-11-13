A wallet app on a smartphone. Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Google just announced that Gemini users can now connect the chatbot to their bank accounts via integration with Google Wallet. This is not a shopping platform in which chatbots buy stuff on command, like Meta Muse. Rather, it's being pitched as a way for users to "get more tailored responses around personal finance."

Once connected, folks can ask the chatbot questions about their accounts. This could, in theory, help save money by finding unnecessary subscriptions and the like. Google gives an example of the chatbot sussing out a price increase for a particular subscription. This information could already be gleaned by just looking at a bank statement or two, but where would be the fun in that?

The company does give a couple of examples that go above and beyond what one would find by staring at a banking app. Users can ask Gemini to come up with specific budgets for predetermined time periods, complete with "dynamic charts tracking cash flow, asset allocation" and more. It can also reportedly help set up a holiday budget, and it's getting to be that time of the year.

Of course, security is a major concern here. AI chatbots are going to make mistakes every once in a while, and we would all very much like these mistakes to stay far away from our personal finances. This new toolset only lets Gemini read information from accounts and it cannot "move, manage or invest" any money. It's also a completely opt-in experience and it looks like the feature can be turned on and off rather easily via settings.

This integration is rolling out right now across web and mobile. Google says it has also partnered with the fintech company Plaid to help users "unlock deeper insights." The company didn't give any specifics here. Engadget has reached out to Google to inquire about this partnership and will update the post when we hear back.

This is just the latest news involving AI chatbots having access to our money. OpenAI recently unveiled a feature that lets its Dots agents shop on a user's behalf, joining Meta Muse. This kind of thing has already caused a headache in certain sectors of the internet. Companies like United Airlines, Delta and even Amazon have all banned AI agents from shopping on their respective platforms.

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