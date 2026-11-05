TikTok Just Released A Standalone Shop App, But It's Not In America Just Yet

The TikTok logo on a black background. Unsplash/Zulfugar Karimov

TikTok just released a standalone TikTok Shop app for iOS and Android, which was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The app is currently available in several regions throughout the world, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Shopping is a huge part of the TikTok experience, so this kind of expansion makes sense.

The app looks like a streamlined version of the pre-existing shopping platform. It offers personalized product recommendations and lets people shop via livestreams and short-form videos. There are also app-exclusive deals, including free shipping offers. It promises "secure payments for safe checkout."

This definitely signals that TikTok is looking to compete more directly with other e-commerce apps. The big mystery here is when the company will launch the app in more regions. We also don't know if it'll even come to America.

Remember, the American TikTok is a different company than the global TikTok. Engadget has reached out to the company on its plans for a stateside launch and will update this post when we hear back.

The American version of the platform has been adding new features. It recently introduced the ability to leave voice comments on any post and is integrating in-app travel booking services.

Read more: 10 Of The Coolest Japanese Gadgets You'll Almost Never See In The US

Found this useful? Sign up for Engadget's free newsletter for more tech news and guides delivered straight to your inbox. You can also follow us or add Engadget as a preferred search source on Google.

Read the original article on Engadget.