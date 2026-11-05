The Xbox PC App Is Getting A Speed Boost

Screenshot of the Xbox PC app, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and other games featured in tiles. Xbox

The Xbox app for PC is about to get a little faster. Microsoft updated the app for Xbox Insiders on Thursday with performance and navigation improvements, presumably ahead of a full release.

The company says the Xbox PC app now launches up to 60 percent faster in the update, so you can dive into your games with less of a wait. Home, Store and Game Pass pages each load up to 50 percent faster, and windows inside the app open up to 65 percent faster. This is all based on Microsoft's internal testing, so your experience may vary.

The update also makes the Xbox app's library easier to navigate, with updated filters and game organization. Search is more unified, covering games, installed titles, people and add-ons in one place. Friends and social features are now part of the main navigation, and the app has a cleaner look, with redesigned game cards and a refreshed Home page and Settings.

Separately, Microsoft says the refreshed Xbox web experience the company previewed in January will soon roll out to more players automatically. (You can try it now at play.xbox.com.) The company is also rolling out a similar redesign to its Xbox cloud gaming apps for TVs and VR headsets.

Read more: What can you do with a Roku TV without internet access?

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