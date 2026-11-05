WhatsApp Is Taking On Partiful With Expanded Events Feature

Illustration showing WhatsApp events tools. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is launching a new Events feature. The home for plans and scheduling can be found under the Events section of the WhatsApp settings menu. From that hub, you'll be able to see a list of all your past and upcoming plans as well as managing events and RSVPs. This new feature will roll out to everyone on WhatsApp "over the following weeks."

An event can be personalized with a header photo and custom reminders can be sent to guests. Notably, a host will have the option to invite guests who aren't on WhatsApp; those individuals will still be able to see the details and RSVP without needing to create an account or use WhatsApp. On the privacy front, a host's phone number will not be shown to guests they do not know. Also, guests without a WhatsApp account will not be able to see the event address until they RSVP.

WhatsApp has had some event-planning capabilities for a while, but this update makes it more accessible to social circles that aren't completely centered on that platform. Widening the audience for its events tools feels like a move for WhatsApp to compete with services like Partiful. The brand has recently been embracing more capabilities to connect its users with people who aren't already on the platform. Last month, it introduced an option for individuals without WhatsApp accounts to join video calls. The biggest change WhatsApp made this year was the addition of usernames, allowing people to use the service without sharing their phone numbers.

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