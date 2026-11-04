Apple Music's Upcoming Feature Will Let You Record Yourself Doing Karaoke

Apple Music will introduce a new feature that will give you a way to record yourself singing karaoke without having to use another app. It first introduced a karaoke functionality called "Sing" that lets you take over the vocals of songs back in 2022. As MacRumors reports, this is sort of an upgraded version of that called "Selfie Sing," and it will launch with iOS 27.3, which is now available in beta. It will let you record videos of yourself singing to music while the lyrics to the songs scrolls up on the screen in real time. The feature comes with its own playlist, however, and isn't supported by the service's whole catalog.

"There are some songs everyone knows by heart, the ones that come on and suddenly the whole room's singing along," the company wrote in its description of Selfie Sing. "This playlist is loaded with them, each one ready to become your next Selfie Sing." The playlist, so far, includes Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson, What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction, Like a Virgin by Madonna, Baby One More Time by Britney Spears and 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.

Just choose a song and then enable the camera to start recording. You can add effects to your voice or change its volume — your options include Megaphone, Echo, Concert Hall and Studio — if you wish before saving or sharing the video with your friends. Apple has just rolled out iOS 27.3 beta for download, and it will bring more Siri AI features and a redesigned Health app to your iPhones, as well. The new mobile OS expected to be widely available sometime this December.

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