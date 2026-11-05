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Enfield

Homeschool Hub hosts kids’ robotic arm workshop

4 days ago
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The Enfield Memorial Library Homeschool Hub will hold a hands-on science workshop on Tuesday, November 10, from 10:30–11:30 AM, where children will build their own robotic arms and practice creativity, engineering, and problem-solving. Families who homeschool or are thinking about homeschooling can also meet other families, ask questions, and learn about helpful resources at Enfield Memorial Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Enfield Memorial Library

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