Enfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work, helping customers, and growing into management, these are worth a look.

Employer: Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

Old Navy (Gap Inc.) Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.75 – $26.25 per hour

Help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales while keeping the vibe fun and welcoming. This role comes with strong benefits (401k with match, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision) and a big 50% off discount at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 30 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $18.94 – $20.94 per hour

Lead the front of the store, support cashiers, and keep lines moving while giving friendly, fast service. This is a great step toward store management, with growth opportunities, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 30 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $18.94 – $20.94 per hour

Run the back-of-house team—receiving trucks, organizing stock, and getting product to the floor. If you like leading people and staying active on your feet, this role offers management-track experience plus benefits, PTO, holidays, and a store discount.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.