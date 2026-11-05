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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Enfield, CT
Enfield’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in beauty and tech. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options open.
Seasonal Task Associate – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.94 – $24.00/hour
Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking shelves, handling shipments, and keeping everything clean and guest-ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow set processes, and want a seasonal role with a well-known beauty brand.
Beauty Advisor – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.94 – $24.00/hour
Front-of-store role helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus ringing up purchases and keeping displays stocked. Great if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and want ongoing product training.
Elite Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.94 – $21.40/hour or services pay, plus tips
Licensed cosmetologist role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own guest list. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to grow service sales and work closely with the salon and retail team.
Customer Service Representative / Manager in Training – Midas
- Employer: Midas
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: 401(k), paid time off
Front-desk role where you greet customers, go over estimates, follow up on repairs, and help lead the shop team. No auto experience needed—this is a path into management if you like sales, customer service, and learning how a busy shop runs.
Retail Sales Specialist (Bilingual Spanish) – Spectrum
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.53/hour base + commission (commission target starting at $16,882)
In-store role selling internet, TV, and mobile services while helping customers understand their options. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) communicators who like tech, enjoy hitting sales goals, and want benefits plus free/discounted services.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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