🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Enfield, CT

Enfield’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in beauty and tech. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.94 – $24.00/hour

Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking shelves, handling shipments, and keeping everything clean and guest-ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can follow set processes, and want a seasonal role with a well-known beauty brand.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $24.00/hour

Front-of-store role helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus ringing up purchases and keeping displays stocked. Great if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and want ongoing product training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $21.40/hour or services pay, plus tips

Licensed cosmetologist role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own guest list. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to grow service sales and work closely with the salon and retail team.

Employer: Midas

Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off

Front-desk role where you greet customers, go over estimates, follow up on repairs, and help lead the shop team. No auto experience needed—this is a path into management if you like sales, customer service, and learning how a busy shop runs.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Enfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.53/hour base + commission (commission target starting at $16,882)

In-store role selling internet, TV, and mobile services while helping customers understand their options. Great for bilingual (English/Spanish) communicators who like tech, enjoy hitting sales goals, and want benefits plus free/discounted services.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.