    Advocates hope utility’s winter heat pump rate discount becomes model for Massachusetts utilities

    By Sarah Shemkus,

    2 days ago
    Paul
    1d ago
    So make customers pay more money for their electricity because they don’t use a heat pump basically. While giving customers with heat pump lower rates because they do not save energy use nor provide ample heat for the cold parts of the country. Typical liberal bullshit gas lighting Americans
    jimmy
    1d ago
    Sure they will give heat pump customers a discounted rate by raising everyone else’s rate! Another scam!
