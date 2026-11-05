🏭 Endicott, NY Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Endicott’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in electronics and hands-on production work. If you like building, fixing, or assembling things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Endicott, NY (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 pm – 1:00 am)

Salary: $44,033 – $70,454/year

Lead electronic assembly work on space circuit card assemblies while mentoring your team and keeping quality and safety front and center. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years of circuit card assembly experience, are comfortable with soldering, and want a higher-responsibility role with strong benefits.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

BAE Systems USA Location: Endicott, NY (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $32,326 – $51,722/year

Entry-level friendly role assembling and soldering electronic components and circuit card assemblies with clear work instructions and training. Great if you have strong attention to detail, basic computer skills, and want to grow in electronics manufacturing with solid benefits.

Employer: HEPCO, Inc.

Location: Endicott, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22.50 – $26.50/hour (depending on experience)

Hands-on role building workbenches, racking, and mechanical assemblies while helping keep the shop organized (5S). Good match if you have 2+ years of work experience, mechanical skills, and like working fairly independently; includes health insurance, sick time, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.