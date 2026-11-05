🏥 Endicott, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Endicott, NY right now, especially for hands-on roles in senior care and nursing.

Below are a few solid options if you like direct patient care and want room to grow.

Employer: Absolut Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Absolut Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Location: Endicott, NY

Type: Full-time (GPN role under RN supervision)

(GPN role under RN supervision) Pay: $26–$28/hour

Great for new nursing grads waiting on their LPN license. You’ll give basic hands-on care, learn under experienced RNs, and get strong orientation and mentorship with a clear path to LPN and eventually RN.

Employer: United Health Services (UHS) Senior Living at Ideal

Location: Endicott, NY

Type: Full-time, Nights, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $15.00 – $20.74/hour, depending on experience

Night-shift role helping seniors with medications and daily care so they can stay safe and independent. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like one-on-one resident time, and want strong benefits, training, and growth inside a large local health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.