November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and senior dogs Cudi, Chico, Mallard, and Durham are available for adoption at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, CA. Through the Karen Sickels Seniors-for-Seniors Program, adoption fees are covered for adults age 60 and older who adopt a senior pet age 7 or older. Learn more about adopting at SDPets.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Coastal Humane Society