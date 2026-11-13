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Encinitas
Senior pet adoptions promoted in Encinitas
8 days ago
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and senior dogs Cudi, Chico, Mallard, and Durham are available for adoption at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, CA. Through the Karen Sickels Seniors-for-Seniors Program, adoption fees are covered for adults age 60 and older who adopt a senior pet age 7 or older. Learn more about adopting at SDPets.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Coastal Humane Society
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