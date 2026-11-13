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Encinitas
Senior Dog Adoptions Promoted in Encinitas
8 days ago
Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, CA is highlighting senior dogs like Cudi, Chico, Mallard, and Durham for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month in November and is seeking adopters to give them permanent homes. Through the Karen Sickels Seniors-for-Seniors Program, adoption fees are fully covered for adults age 60 and older who adopt a senior pet age 7 or older. Learn more about adopting at SDPets.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Coastal Humane Society
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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