Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, CA is highlighting senior dogs like Cudi, Chico, Mallard, and Durham for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month in November and is seeking adopters to give them permanent homes. Through the Karen Sickels Seniors-for-Seniors Program, adoption fees are fully covered for adults age 60 and older who adopt a senior pet age 7 or older. Learn more about adopting at SDPets.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Coastal Humane Society