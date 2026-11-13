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📢 Encinitas adds email and resources on immigration enforcement
📢 Encinitas sets up help line and resources on immigration enforcement
The City of Encinitas is responding to community concerns about federal immigration enforcement.
The City says it will:
- Listen to residents and share factual, timely information
- Monitor federal immigration actions and request details through FOIA
- Work with Congressman Levin’s office and local community groups
New steps for residents:
- Use the dedicated email immigration@encinitasca.gov to share information or concerns about federal immigration enforcement activity in Encinitas
- Watch the City’s website for added information and resources for affected individuals and families
The City is also researching two proposed ordinances on how City property and resources may be used for federal immigration enforcement, and looking at extra due process and civil rights safeguards.
The City says it will keep updating the community and act within its legal powers to support the safety, dignity, and well-being of all Encinitas residents.
More Info: Message from the City About Immigration Enforcemen...
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