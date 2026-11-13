📢 Encinitas sets up help line and resources on immigration enforcement

The City of Encinitas is responding to community concerns about federal immigration enforcement.

The City says it will:

Listen to residents and share factual, timely information

Monitor federal immigration actions and request details through FOIA

Work with Congressman Levin’s office and local community groups

New steps for residents:

Use the dedicated email immigration@encinitasca.gov to share information or concerns about federal immigration enforcement activity in Encinitas

to share information or concerns about federal immigration enforcement activity in Watch the City’s website for added information and resources for affected individuals and families

The City is also researching two proposed ordinances on how City property and resources may be used for federal immigration enforcement, and looking at extra due process and civil rights safeguards.

The City says it will keep updating the community and act within its legal powers to support the safety, dignity, and well-being of all Encinitas residents.