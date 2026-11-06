🍽️ Encinitas Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Encinitas food and hospitality spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, kitchens, and helping people eat well, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Scripps Health

Scripps Health Location: Encinitas, CA (Scripps Memorial Hospital campus)

(Scripps Memorial Hospital campus) Type: Full-time (64 hours per 2 weeks)

Pay: $25.48 – $30.89/hour

Hospital cook role preparing high-volume meals for patients, cafeteria, and events. You’ll handle safe food prep, portion control, and sanitation in a respected healthcare system that offers growth and development programs. Requires 6+ months quantity cooking or culinary school and a Food Handler/ServSafe.

Employer: Aviara Healthcare Center

Location: Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Support the kitchen in a healthcare setting by setting up trays, washing dishes, serving meals, stocking groceries, and keeping the kitchen clean. Good fit if you’re active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work with clear routines. High school diploma and food handler certificate required.

Employer: Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Location: Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $19.00/hour + tips

Back-of-house roles at a busy, casual spot: line cooks, prep, and dishwashers. Fun, fast-paced team with flexible schedules and benefits like health, dental, vision, and employee discount. Open availability and weekend shifts needed; 1 year restaurant experience preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Encinitas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.