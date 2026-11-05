Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Cats Nov. 7–8

Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas will waive adoption fees for all adult cats during its Jump Into Joy adoption weekend on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 from 11 AM–4 PM at 389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA. The fee waiver applies to adult cats only, and all standard adoption requirements will still apply.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Coastal Humane Society