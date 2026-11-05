🎁 Free Finds in Encinitas — Beds, Crates & Garden Goodies

Encinitas neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from useful furniture to garden plants. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.

Item: Free large wooden shipping crate

Condition: Described as sturdy, good for shipping or storage

Extras: Includes packing material and/or firewood

Location: Encinitas Ranch, Encinitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid wooden crate that could work for storage, a project, or actual shipping. You’ll also get packing material and possibly some firewood with it. Must pick up from the poster’s location in Encinitas Ranch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen size bed frame with mattress

Features: Bed frame with storage, load bearing up to 900 lbs, no noise

Location: Encinitas Ranch, Encinitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie is a full queen bed setup: frame plus mattress. The frame includes storage space and is rated to hold up to 900 lbs with no squeaks or noise, which is great for everyday use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Milkweed seedlings (several available)

Colors: Yellow, or orange with yellow (see second photo in listing)

Cost: Free, but the poster is happy for a trade if you’d like

Location: Leucadia, Encinitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a pollinator-friendly garden. The poster has several seedlings and shows the flower colors in the photos. If you’re interested, they ask that you DM them through Nextdoor to arrange pickup and any optional trade.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Encinitas tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.