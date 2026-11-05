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🎁 Free Finds in Encinitas — Beds, Crates & Garden Goodies
Encinitas neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from useful furniture to garden plants. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.
Free Large Wooden Shipping Crate
Item: Free large wooden shipping crate
Condition: Described as sturdy, good for shipping or storage
Extras: Includes packing material and/or firewood
Location: Encinitas Ranch, Encinitas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a solid wooden crate that could work for storage, a project, or actual shipping. You’ll also get packing material and possibly some firewood with it. Must pick up from the poster’s location in Encinitas Ranch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen Size Bed Frame with Mattress
Item: Queen size bed frame with mattress
Features: Bed frame with storage, load bearing up to 900 lbs, no noise
Location: Encinitas Ranch, Encinitas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This freebie is a full queen bed setup: frame plus mattress. The frame includes storage space and is rated to hold up to 900 lbs with no squeaks or noise, which is great for everyday use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Milkweed Seedlings
Item: Milkweed seedlings (several available)
Colors: Yellow, or orange with yellow (see second photo in listing)
Cost: Free, but the poster is happy for a trade if you’d like
Location: Leucadia, Encinitas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a pollinator-friendly garden. The poster has several seedlings and shows the flower colors in the photos. If you’re interested, they ask that you DM them through Nextdoor to arrange pickup and any optional trade.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Encinitas tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.