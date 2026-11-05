🏥 Encinitas Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Encinitas has a steady flow of healthcare roles, from clinics to schools. Here are a few solid options if you want to help patients and stay local.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time (W2), part-time options available

Salary: $108,000–$145,000 + sign-on bonus

Mix of testing and therapy in an outpatient setting with a large, growing behavioral health group. Strong benefits (401(k) with 4% match, malpractice covered, CEUs, paid parental leave) and a productivity-based pay model for licensed PhD/PsyD psychologists in California.

Employer: Bridge The Gap Sped

Bridge The Gap Sped Location: Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time, Contract, PRN (in-person)

Pay: $37–$39 per hour

Work in an elementary school health office providing direct student care, meds, and specialized procedures (some g-tube and diabetes experience needed). Comes with a wide benefits package (401(k) match, health, dental, vision, EAP, professional development).

Employer: SimonMed Imaging

SimonMed Imaging Location: Encinitas, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you’re the first point of contact for imaging patients—greeting, scheduling, insurance checks, and paperwork. No nights, calls, or weekends, plus medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and even a free whole-body scan for employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.