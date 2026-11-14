Emporia’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Braum's

Braum's Location: Emporia, VA

Type: Internship (full-time style schedule, nights)

Internship (full-time style schedule, nights) Pay: $15.50–$16.00/hour (about $40,500–$43,500/year)

Lead the night shift at a busy restaurant and grocery-style store. You’ll coach crew members, keep customers happy, watch inventory, and help run a clean, safe, high-volume shop. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and product discounts.

Employer: Rosie’s Gaming and Colonial Downs / Churchill Downs Inc.

Location: Emporia, VA (Rosie’s Gaming Emporium)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00/hour

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll cook, cashier, serve, bus, and wash dishes in a gaming venue. Good fit if you like variety, can stand on your feet, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and busy crowds. Requires a high school diploma (or equivalent) and the ability to get ServSafe and a racing license.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.