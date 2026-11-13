Emporia’s construction scene is busy right now, and survey crews are in demand. If you like working outdoors and being part of big builds, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company Location: Emporia, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the survey crew on construction projects, manage field work and data, and act as the main contact for clients and landowners. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years as a Party Chief Surveyor, 1+ year supervising, and want a role with leadership, safety, and quality control at the center.

Employer: Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company Location: Emporia, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and maintain survey instruments, support the Party Chief, and handle construction stakeout and topographic surveys. Ideal if you have 4+ years of survey experience on new construction sites and like detailed field work, math checks, and working outside for long shifts.

Employer: Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company Location: Emporia, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level survey crew role where you carry rods and stakes, place markers, clear lines of sight, and help set up equipment. Great if you have 2+ years in construction/maintenance, are comfortable lifting 50–100 lbs, and want hands-on experience on a survey team.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.