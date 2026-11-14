📅 Murder mystery dinner theatre weekend in Emporia

WeAct is bringing back its 4th annual murder mystery dinner theatre, “The Case of the Malted Falcon,” at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial Street, Emporia, KS 66801.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 – Dinner by Gourmet-to-Go at 6:30 PM , show at 7:30 PM

– Dinner by , show at Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 – Dinner by Gourmet-to-Go at 6:30 PM , show at 7:30 PM

– Dinner by , show at Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 – BBQ lunch at 12:00 PM, show at 1:00 PM

Ticket options:

$15 – Show only (balcony seating)

– Show only (balcony seating) $35 – Dinner and show (table seating)

– Dinner and show (table seating) Buy 6 dinner seats and get 10% off plus a reserved table.

Guests can enjoy a meal, the show, and prizes for those who correctly guess “whodunnit.”