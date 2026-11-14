Emporia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local nurses and traveling techs. If you’re in medical care and open to nights or flexible shifts, there’s solid work here.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service Location: Emporia, KS (home & school settings)

(home & school settings) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Shifts: Days, nights, evenings, weekends

Days, nights, evenings, weekends Patient: 15-year-old with trach, vent, and G-tube

One-on-one pediatric home care with flexible scheduling and a single long-term patient, so you can focus on quality care instead of juggling a full floor. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, shift differentials and strong training even if you’re new to pediatric home care.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Emporia, KS

Salary: About $2,811/week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , 13-week contract

Travel, , 13-week contract Shift: 12-hour nights

Travel CT Tech role doing diagnostic imaging in a hospital setting, with a focus on high-quality CT scans and patient safety. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), referral bonus, and support from a travel-focused agency.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Emporia, KS

Salary: $2,591–$2,791/week (includes stipends, if eligible)

(includes stipends, if eligible) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Travel, 13-week assignment Shift: Nights, 3x12s (18:00–06:00)

Nights, Facility: Critical access hospital, ~25 beds

Night-shift CT Tech contract with a large travel agency known for day-one benefits, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and quick offers. Good fit if you want steady night work and a smaller hospital setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.