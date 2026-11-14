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🏥 Emporia, KS Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Emporia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local nurses and traveling techs. If you’re in medical care and open to nights or flexible shifts, there’s solid work here.
Full Time Day & Night RN/LPN | Emporia, KS
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Emporia, KS (home & school settings)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Shifts: Days, nights, evenings, weekends
- Patient: 15-year-old with trach, vent, and G-tube
One-on-one pediatric home care with flexible scheduling and a single long-term patient, so you can focus on quality care instead of juggling a full floor. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, shift differentials and strong training even if you’re new to pediatric home care.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,811 per week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Emporia, KS
- Salary: About $2,811/week (travel package)
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 13-week contract
- Shift: 12-hour nights
Travel CT Tech role doing diagnostic imaging in a hospital setting, with a focus on high-quality CT scans and patient safety. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), referral bonus, and support from a travel-focused agency.
Travel CT Tech - Make $2,591/week - $2,791/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Emporia, KS
- Salary: $2,591–$2,791/week (includes stipends, if eligible)
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Shift: Nights, 3x12s (18:00–06:00)
- Facility: Critical access hospital, ~25 beds
Night-shift CT Tech contract with a large travel agency known for day-one benefits, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, CEUs, and quick offers. Good fit if you want steady night work and a smaller hospital setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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