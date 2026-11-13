📢 Emporia schools report student progress in reading and math Emporia Public Schools shared new student achievement data at the November 11 Board of Education meeting in Emporia, Kansas. Key points: On Kansas State Assessments , districtwide math proficiency rose from 26% to 29% , and students at the lowest level dropped from 38% to 33% .

, districtwide , and students at the lowest level dropped from . ELA (reading/writing) proficiency increased from 37% to 39% .

increased from . 10th graders made the biggest gains: +13 points in math and +8 points in ELA .

made the biggest gains: and . FastBridge math results show fewer high‑risk students across all groups over the last three years.

math results show fewer high‑risk students across all groups over the last three years. Reading is mixed: some grades, like 8th grade , improved, but 5th grade high‑risk readers increased .

, improved, but . A new EarlyReading screener started this fall for kindergarten and 1st grade to track early reading skills. The district plans to: Continue math support through MTSS

Train teachers on the EarlyReading screener

screener Pilot standards-based quarterly math assessments

Prepare an AVID 4th‑grade pilot for 2027–28

Expand math intervention and SIOP instructional support. Leaders say they’ll keep using this data to guide teaching and support students.

More Info: News Release November 13, 2026 | District News