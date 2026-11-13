undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Emporia
📢 Emporia schools share new student achievement results
10 days ago
📢 Emporia schools report student progress in reading and math
Emporia Public Schools shared new student achievement data at the November 11 Board of Education meeting in Emporia, Kansas.
Key points:
- On Kansas State Assessments, districtwide math proficiency rose from 26% to 29%, and students at the lowest level dropped from 38% to 33%.
- ELA (reading/writing) proficiency increased from 37% to 39%.
- 10th graders made the biggest gains: +13 points in math and +8 points in ELA.
- FastBridge math results show fewer high‑risk students across all groups over the last three years.
- Reading is mixed: some grades, like 8th grade, improved, but 5th grade high‑risk readers increased.
- A new EarlyReading screener started this fall for kindergarten and 1st grade to track early reading skills.
The district plans to:
- Continue math support through MTSS
- Train teachers on the EarlyReading screener
- Pilot standards-based quarterly math assessments
- Prepare an AVID 4th‑grade pilot for 2027–28
- Expand math intervention and SIOP instructional support.
Leaders say they’ll keep using this data to guide teaching and support students.
More Info: News Release November 13, 2026 | District News
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.