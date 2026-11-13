Emporia’s plants are busy and hiring, especially in food production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Pet Food

Simmons Pet Food Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, night shift

Category: Manufacturing & Production

Operate meat grinders and handle raw meat for pet food formulas. You’ll batch and inspect meat, keep equipment clean, lift up to 50 lbs, and stand for the full shift. Machine or warehouse experience is preferred, and PPE like steel-toe shoes and hearing protection is required. Apply online or in person at the Simmons Foods Hiring Center, 1300 East Logan Ave, Emporia, KS 66801 (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm) for faster review.

Employer: Simmons Pet Food

Simmons Pet Food Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, day shift

Shift: Sun–Tue 6:30am–6:30pm, Wed 6:30am–12:30pm

Category: Manufacturing & Production

Inspect cans and labels so finished cases meet quality standards. You’ll check codes and UPCs, watch for dents and defects, help with changeovers, and do weekly sanitation. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs, walk and stand all shift, and read/write English. Machine operation and manufacturing experience are a plus. In-person applications at the Simmons Foods Hiring Center, 1300 East Logan Ave, Emporia, KS 66801 (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm) get priority.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—walk in to apply or hit the link and get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.