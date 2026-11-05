🏭 Multiple Smucker’s Plant Openings in Emporia, KS

Emporia’s Smucker’s bakery plant is busy and hiring across several lines right now. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind long shifts, these roles could be a solid fit.

Employer: The J.M. Smucker Co.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Salary: Not listed

Run mixing and depositing equipment on the make line in a fast-paced bakery environment. This role is very physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, 12-hour shifts) and great if you like staying busy and working with a tight production team.

Employer: The J.M. Smucker Co.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, AM shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate packing and wrapping equipment, including carton packing and row removal. Similar physical demands as the make line role, but focused on getting finished product safely and accurately packed for shipment.

Employer: The J.M. Smucker Company

Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, PM position

Salary: Not listed

Lead the finishing side of a cake line from start-up to shutdown, directing operators and utilities. Good fit if you have strong organization, can train others, and want a step up from operator to line leadership.

Employer: The J.M. Smucker Co.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up and keep high-speed wrapping machines running smoothly, while handling code checks, seal checks, and basic PLC/controls troubleshooting. Ideal if you like both hands-on mechanical work and some technical problem-solving.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the plant is still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.