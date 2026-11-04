🛒 Emporia, KS Retail & Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Emporia has some solid front-line jobs right now, from steady full-time roles to flexible side gigs. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #557, 2301 Industrial Rd, Emporia, KS 66801

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help customers with their vehicle service while they shop, with chances to learn more about auto care and tech. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #557, 2301 Industrial Rd, Emporia, KS 66801

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time (Opening, Morning, Mid-shift, Closing)

Work on the sales floor in fashion, helping shoppers find clothes and keeping displays looking sharp. Full Walmart benefits plus paid education options make this a strong long-term retail role.

Employer: ThirdChannel

ThirdChannel Location: Emporia, KS (in local retail stores)

Emporia, KS (in local retail stores) Pay: From $22/hour

Type: 1099 contract (supplemental, a few hours per month)

Great if you want extra income, not a full schedule. You’ll visit stores, set up eyewear displays (brands like Oakley and Ray-Ban), take photos, and report in via an app—plus you set a flexible schedule with the stores.

Employer: Emporia State Federal Credit Union

Location: Emporia, KS

Emporia, KS Pay: From $17.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time (1–2 Saturdays per month)

Front-line banking role helping members with cash, checks, wires, and transfers. Comes with strong benefits like Blue Cross Blue Shield health, dental, 401(k) with 5% match, paid holidays, PTO, and room to grow—cash-handling experience required, bilingual is a big plus.

Employer: Emporia State Federal Credit Union

Location: Emporia, KS

Emporia, KS Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (Saturdays required)

Similar front-desk banking work—helping members with daily financial needs—but with a flexible part-time schedule. Includes perks like professional development, advancement opportunities, and wellness and referral programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.