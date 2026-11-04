🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Open Now in Emporia, KS

Emporia has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Below are a few strong options if you’ve got maintenance skills or want to grow them.

Employer: Simmons Pet Food / Simmons Foods

Simmons Pet Food / Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time, day shift (Wed 11:45am–6pm; Thu–Sat 5:45am–6pm)

(Wed 11:45am–6pm; Thu–Sat 5:45am–6pm) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping production equipment running in a busy pet food plant. You’ll help with repairs, preventative maintenance, and troubleshooting, often in hot, cold, loud, or tight spaces. Welding, electrical, mechanical, refrigeration, or hydraulics experience or training is needed. Apply online or in person at Simmons Foods Hiring Center, 1300 East Logan Ave, Emporia, KS 66801 (Mon–Fri, 7am–5pm) for priority.

Employer: PMMA – Emporia Presbyterian Manor

Location: Emporia, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay based on experience

Keep a senior living community, its grounds, and equipment in good shape while supporting a resident-first, faith-based, not-for-profit mission. Experience with plant maintenance, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general repairs is preferred. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) retirement, education help, loan payment programs, and more. Apply online at emporiapresbyterianmanor.org or call 620-340-6821.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.