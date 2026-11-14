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Give J.J. McCarthy a quicker late-game answer for the Giants
By Alexander Wilson,2 days ago
On Friday, John Harbaugh said the Giants had short and deep routes available on the late throws against Washington’s all-out pressure. I’d change the order of the decision for J.J. McCarthy. With a field goal still useful and the clock running out, decide before the snap which underneath throw can keep the drive alive. Take the deep ball when the look is right, not because pressure narrowed the quarterback’s time to think.