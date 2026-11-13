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The Giants should keep Jevon Holland deep with a late lead
By Alexander Wilson,9 days ago
Jevon Holland intercepted Jayden Daniels with 5:27 left, and the Giants still needed to defend another meaningful possession. That’s where I’d change the way New York protects a late lead. Keep a safety in the deep middle on more early downs, and make the quarterback show he can move the ball against a four-man rush before sending the extra defender.