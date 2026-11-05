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Breece Hall would test the Giants’ trade limits with the Jets
By Alexander Wilson,5 days ago
Breece Hall is a tempting name for a Giants team looking for running back help. That doesn’t make a trade across the stadium likely. Cam Skattebo missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve. The Giants have explored the running back market, and an NJ.com column raised Hall as a possible alternative if a Jonathan Taylor deal doesn’t happen. The scenario is not a report of Giants-Jets negotiations.