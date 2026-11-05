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Yankees should ask about a Luke Weaver reunion
By Alexander Wilson,5 days ago
The Yankees need more than one dependable late-inning arm this winter. A familiar name could be worth a call, even if bringing him back would require a trade. Luke Weaver is under contract with Pittsburgh through 2027, and there is no report that the Pirates are shopping him or that New York has asked about him. The fit is a proposal, not a reported negotiation.