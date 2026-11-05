undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
33 points and a fast start changed the Knicks’ night
By Alexander Wilson,4 days ago
Jalen Brunson scored 22 points in the first quarter Wednesday, and the Knicks didn’t spend the rest of the night trying to escape a close game. New York led Chicago 43-21 after one period and won 135-105. Brunson finished with 33 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks have won four of five after opening 0-3, according to the Associated Press game report.