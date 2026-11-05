undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HOMAGE celebrates the Knicks’ 2026 title with Tribe Called Quest and WWE shirts
By Alexander Wilson,3 days ago
The Knicks gave New York a championship to celebrate for the first time in 53 years. HOMAGE is giving fans a few different ways to wear it. The apparel brand’s 2026 championship collection brings the title together with two other pieces of New York culture: A Tribe Called Quest and WWE. Alongside Ring Night designs, the collection includes shirts that put a different spin on a season Knicks fans won’t forget.