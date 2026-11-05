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Eagles quarterback switch forces Giants to prepare for Joe Milton
By Alexander Wilson,3 days ago
Philadelphia is changing quarterbacks before facing the Giants, and that changes the scouting assignment for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. The Eagles plan to start Joe Milton III over Tanner McKee on Sunday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Philadelphia signed Milton off Dallas’ practice squad in October after Jalen Hurts went on injured reserve. The move doesn’t make an inexperienced starter harmless, especially if the Giants give him free access to deep throws.