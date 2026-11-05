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Dalton Knecht earned another Knicks look after his debut
By Alexander Wilson,3 days ago
Dalton Knecht didn’t need a month to show the Knicks why they took a chance on his shot. In his New York debut Wednesday, Knecht scored 10 points on four-of-six shooting, made two three-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds in 16 minutes against Chicago. The Knicks won 135-105, so the margin matters when evaluating those late minutes. Still, the official box score gives Mike Brown a reason to keep looking.