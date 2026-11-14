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🏥 Emmett, ID Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Emmett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home-like care settings. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to work directly with patients.
Patient Services Rep
- Employer: Valley Family Health Care
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a clinic setting. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, schedule visits, take payments, and work in the electronic health record system. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can type well, and like helping people feel calm and informed.
Aesthetic Injector
- Employer: NakedMD
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility
Hands-on clinical role doing injections like neurotoxins and fillers. You’ll consult with patients, create treatment plans, perform injections, and document care. Requires an active NP or RN license and some aesthetic experience or strong clinical skills with a desire to learn.
Night Shift Caregiver
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Emmett, ID
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight caregiver role in a small, home-like assisted living setting. You’ll help residents with personal care, meals, meds support, and keeping the space clean and safe. Great if you’re compassionate, reliable, and like building close, steady relationships with residents.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Emmett tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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