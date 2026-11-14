Emmett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home-like care settings. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to work directly with patients.

Employer: Valley Family Health Care

Valley Family Health Care Location: Emmett, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a clinic setting. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, schedule visits, take payments, and work in the electronic health record system. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can type well, and like helping people feel calm and informed.

Employer: NakedMD

Location: Emmett, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

Hands-on clinical role doing injections like neurotoxins and fillers. You’ll consult with patients, create treatment plans, perform injections, and document care. Requires an active NP or RN license and some aesthetic experience or strong clinical skills with a desire to learn.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Emmett, ID

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Overnight caregiver role in a small, home-like assisted living setting. You’ll help residents with personal care, meals, meds support, and keeping the space clean and safe. Great if you’re compassionate, reliable, and like building close, steady relationships with residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Emmett tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.