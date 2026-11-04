🏭 Emmett, Idaho Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Emmett’s manufacturing scene is steady and growing, with solid options whether you like hands-on mill work or process engineering. Here are a couple of strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Wasco Switches & Sensors

Wasco Switches & Sensors Location: Emmett, ID

Type: Full-time (eligible for a 4/10 work schedule )

(eligible for a ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll support and improve production lines, design fixtures and workstations, and help launch new products. Good fit if you have a BS in Engineering and enjoy data-driven problem solving, process improvement, and working closely with production teams.

Employer: Woodgrain

Location: Emmett, ID (Emmett Sawmill)

(Emmett Sawmill) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping saws sharp, safe, and running right in a busy sawmill. You’ll repair and sharpen band and circular saws, help with machine alignment, and support quality and safety. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) and is ideal if you have 2+ years of saw filing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local plants often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.