📅 Free art reception on mental health & healing

Check out “One More Sunrise,” the debut solo show by Artist-in-Residence Alyssa Minko, featuring vibrant landscape paintings paired with poetic stories about mental health and transformation, using sunrises and sunsets as metaphors for healing.

The closing reception is on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 1–4pm at RCCD Gallery, 5688 Bay Street, Emeryville, CA 94608.

Details:

Cost: Free

Free Who: Open to the community and family friendly

Open to the community and Gallery hours: Thursday–Sunday, 1–6pm (if you want to visit outside the reception time)

You can just drop in during the reception or gallery hours to enjoy the artwork and stories—no fee required.