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Emeryville
📅 Free closing reception for “One More Sunrise” art show
4 days ago
📅 Free art reception on mental health & healing
Check out “One More Sunrise,” the debut solo show by Artist-in-Residence Alyssa Minko, featuring vibrant landscape paintings paired with poetic stories about mental health and transformation, using sunrises and sunsets as metaphors for healing.
The closing reception is on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 1–4pm at RCCD Gallery, 5688 Bay Street, Emeryville, CA 94608.
Details:
- Cost: Free
- Who: Open to the community and family friendly
- Gallery hours: Thursday–Sunday, 1–6pm (if you want to visit outside the reception time)
You can just drop in during the reception or gallery hours to enjoy the artwork and stories—no fee required.
More Info: One More Sunrise: Closing Reception - RCCD Artist-...
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