Emeryville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to mental health to sleep medicine. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Emeryville, CA.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare Location: Emeryville, CA (serving Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Fruitvale & nearby)

(serving Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Fruitvale & nearby) Type: Full-time & part-time options (2–5 days/week)

Full-time & part-time options (2–5 days/week) Salary: 4-day roles from $120,000/year; 5-day roles from $150,000/year + quarterly bonuses

Family-owned practice focused on in-home hospice and peaceful euthanasia, with no non-compete agreements and real schedule flexibility. Great fit if you want meaningful one-on-one visits, mileage reimbursement, full benefits, and support while working more independently than in a clinic.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Emeryville, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $117,000–$134,000/year (based on experience)

Outpatient role with a mix of telehealth and in-person care, modern offices, and full admin support so you can focus on therapy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, holidays, and flexible schedules for licensed LMFTs, LCSWs, and LPCCs.

Employer: Sutter Health – SEBMF East Bay Medical Foundation

Location: Emeryville, CA

Type: Full-time, evening/night shift (36 hours/week)

Full-time, evening/night shift (36 hours/week) Salary: $50.65–$70.90/hour

Hands-on sleep lab role doing diagnostic and therapeutic sleep studies, CPAP/BiPAP, and HSAT support. Includes benefits, steady night schedule (12-hour shifts, multiple weekdays plus Sunday), and uses your PSGT license and sleep medicine skills in a large, well-known health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.