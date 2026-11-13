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🏥 Emeryville healthcare jobs with multiple roles paying $117K+
Emeryville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to mental health to sleep medicine. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Emeryville, CA.
Mobile Veterinarian – In‑Home Hospice & Euthanasia Care
- Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare
- Location: Emeryville, CA (serving Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Fruitvale & nearby)
- Type: Full-time & part-time options (2–5 days/week)
- Salary: 4-day roles from $120,000/year; 5-day roles from $150,000/year + quarterly bonuses
Family-owned practice focused on in-home hospice and peaceful euthanasia, with no non-compete agreements and real schedule flexibility. Great fit if you want meaningful one-on-one visits, mileage reimbursement, full benefits, and support while working more independently than in a clinic.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist (LMFT, LCSW, LPCC)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Emeryville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $117,000–$134,000/year (based on experience)
Outpatient role with a mix of telehealth and in-person care, modern offices, and full admin support so you can focus on therapy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, holidays, and flexible schedules for licensed LMFTs, LCSWs, and LPCCs.
Polysomnographic Technologist II
- Employer: Sutter Health – SEBMF East Bay Medical Foundation
- Location: Emeryville, CA
- Type: Full-time, evening/night shift (36 hours/week)
- Salary: $50.65–$70.90/hour
Hands-on sleep lab role doing diagnostic and therapeutic sleep studies, CPAP/BiPAP, and HSAT support. Includes benefits, steady night schedule (12-hour shifts, multiple weekdays plus Sunday), and uses your PSGT license and sleep medicine skills in a large, well-known health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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