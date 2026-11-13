Emeryville has a nice mix of retail and healthcare customer service roles right now, with solid hourly pay and steady schedules.

Here are a few standout options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: MINISO USA

MINISO USA Location: Emeryville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: USD $19.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead a fun, fast-moving variety store and own the whole operation—from sales and staffing to visuals and customer experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years of retail management, love coaching a team, and can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Sutter Health – SPMF (Urology Call Center)

Location: Emeryville, CA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, ~8am–5pm)

Pay: $32.16 – $45.02/hour

Benefits: Yes (part of Sutter’s total rewards package)

Be the first point of contact for urology patients calling to schedule visits and ask questions. You’ll handle appointments, insurance checks, and messages to care teams—ideal if you have 1 year of experience, strong phone skills, and like helping people navigate their care.

Employer: Sutter Health – SPMF (OBGYN)

Location: Emeryville, CA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, subject to change)

Pay: $32.16 – $45.02/hour

Benefits: Yes

Similar to the Urology role, but focused on OBGYN patients—lots of scheduling, insurance verification, and phone support. Good match if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want a weekday-only healthcare customer service job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.