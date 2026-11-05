💻 Emeryville IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Emeryville’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with cutting-edge hardware, robotics, and security companies all hiring. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some serious career (and salary) moves here.

Employer: Atomic Machines

Atomic Machines Location: Emeryville, CA (onsite, some time in Santa Clara)

(onsite, some time in Santa Clara) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cybersecurity leadership role owning detection & response, SIEM, AWS security, and OT/ICS security in a next-gen manufacturing environment. You’ll manage tools, vendors, and strategy across cloud, network, and manufacturing systems while being the key escalation point for complex incidents.

Employer: Atomic Machines

Atomic Machines Location: Emeryville, CA (onsite 5 days/week )

(onsite ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $230,000 base + equity & benefits

Staff-level role owning build systems, CI/CD, and fleet deployments for robotic systems that control real-world equipment. Great fit if you love reproducible builds, deployment safety, and scaling from dozens to thousands of nodes.

Employer: Tanium

Location: Emeryville, CA (hybrid: 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,000 – $293,000 base + equity & generous benefits

Senior C++ engineer role building high-performance backend services for Tanium’s platform. You’ll work on secure, scalable systems, cloud services, and APIs, with a strong focus on customer feedback and modern tooling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.