📅 5th Annual Emerald Isle Car Show is tomorrow

The 5th Annual Emerald Isle Car Show is tomorrow, Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Western Ocean Regional Access, 9003 Louise Avenue.

Enjoy classic and modern cars, live music, and raffle items donated by local businesses. This family-friendly event raises money for the Emerald Isle Police Department’s Shop With A Cop program for the holiday season.

Parking:

No public parking at Western Ocean Regional Access (reserved for show participants)

at Western Ocean Regional Access (reserved for show participants) Public parking on Islander Drive and open areas of Reed Drive

For participants:

Cars may arrive starting at 7:00 a.m.

Judging begins at 10:00 a.m.

Day-of registration: $35.00

Multiple trophy categories, including Best in Show, People’s Choice, Best First Responder, and more for different eras and types of vehicles.

Come out, enjoy the cars, and support a good cause.