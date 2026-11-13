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Emerald Isle
📅 Emerald Isle Car Show tomorrow supports Shop With A Cop
10 days ago
📅 5th Annual Emerald Isle Car Show is tomorrow
The 5th Annual Emerald Isle Car Show is tomorrow, Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Western Ocean Regional Access, 9003 Louise Avenue.
Enjoy classic and modern cars, live music, and raffle items donated by local businesses. This family-friendly event raises money for the Emerald Isle Police Department’s Shop With A Cop program for the holiday season.
Parking:
- No public parking at Western Ocean Regional Access (reserved for show participants)
- Public parking on Islander Drive and open areas of Reed Drive
For participants:
- Cars may arrive starting at 7:00 a.m.
- Judging begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Day-of registration: $35.00
- Multiple trophy categories, including Best in Show, People’s Choice, Best First Responder, and more for different eras and types of vehicles.
Come out, enjoy the cars, and support a good cause.
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