💰 Free Tire Amnesty Day in Emanuel County on Nov. 21

💰 Free tire drop-off day is back for Emanuel County

Emanuel County is hosting Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Emanuel County Transfer Station, 8799 Highway 297 South, Swainsboro, GA 30401 (directly across from Interfor).

On this one day, Emanuel County residents and property owners can drop off unwanted scrap tires for free.

Key rules:

Must be Emanuel County residents or property owners

No businesses or anyone who profits from the tire industry

or anyone who profits from the tire industry Tires must be off the rim and no more than 55 inches in diameter

and in diameter Rubber tracks are not accepted

Bring a government-issued ID ; nonresident property owners also need proof of Emanuel County property ownership

; nonresident property owners also need The county can accept up to 5,000 tires total, so arriving earlier is recommended

Tires are accepted only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 — none before or after.

Questions? Contact Emanuel County Public Works Director Justin Morris at 478-237-3741.

Keep Emanuel Beautiful will be on site and accepting donations to support local cleanup and beautification projects.