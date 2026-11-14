Elyria’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like building real products and working with solid teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Location: Elyria, OH

Pay: $23/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Why it’s interesting: Set up and run Brown & Sharp screw machines to make precision parts for big-name brands like DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN. Good fit if you have screw machine experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits plus tool discounts.

Employer: MULTILINK INC

Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Why it’s interesting: Build electronic and mechanical units by following detailed drawings and work instructions. Great for someone with 5+ years of electro-mechanical assembly, strong hand-tool skills, and comfort using meters, calipers, and microscopes.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead Lean and Six Sigma projects to cut waste, boost quality, and improve plant performance. Ideal if you have a related bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in manufacturing, and experience running Kaizen events and cross-functional projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.