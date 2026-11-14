Elyria has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from gyms to gas stations to snack brands. If you like staying busy and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Elyria, OH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

This front-desk role is all about greeting members, answering questions, handling memberships, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), free Black Card membership, and more.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Elyria, OH (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores, stock and rotate snacks, build displays, and work with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule, weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay, benefits, and a lot of independence on the road.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 705 Oberlin Elyria Rd, Elyria, OH 44035

Type: Full-time

Hiring range: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Help run the store, lead the team, handle hiring, cash, and daily operations in a fast-paced setting. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.